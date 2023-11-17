WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 1.8% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.56 million and $7.10 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003220 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017564 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02225449 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

