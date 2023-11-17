Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Pure Cycle Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PCYO opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth $7,467,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $3,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

