First Digital USD (FDUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $681.50 Million

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $681.50 million and approximately $2.35 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 681,288,135 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 681,288,134.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99969221 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $2,542,102,708.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

