CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

