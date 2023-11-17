Hedron (HDRN) Price Reaches $0.0000

Hedron (HDRN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedron has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $5,061.98 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

