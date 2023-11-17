Kokoswap Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $80.35 million and approximately $57,583.88 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.

[Telegram](https://t.me/kokoswap)[Discord](https://discord.com/login?redirect%5Fto=%2Fchannels%2F835378958148960276%2F835378958148960278)”

Kokoswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

