VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,044,800.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $209.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $1,605,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

