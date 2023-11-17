American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Jack E. Corrigan Sells 25,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

