Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Down 0.3 %

DDOG opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

