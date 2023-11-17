Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director John C. Miller Sells 114,900 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Denny’s Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.74 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Denny’s
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on Denny’s
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denny’s
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.