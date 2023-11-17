Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director John C. Miller Sells 114,900 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.74 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

