Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Director Yanzhuan Zheng Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, September 15th, Yanzhuan Zheng sold 313,009 shares of Microvast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $632,278.18.

MVST stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.11 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. Analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Microvast by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 504,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 242,991 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVST. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

