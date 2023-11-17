Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $135.23 on Friday. Atkore has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,161 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

