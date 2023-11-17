Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Riskified’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Riskified updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $4.00 on Friday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Riskified by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Riskified by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

