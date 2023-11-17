Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

