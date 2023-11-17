Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

