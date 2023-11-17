Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BKR opened at $33.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

