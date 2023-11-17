Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

