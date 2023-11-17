Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $268.59 million and $66.87 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00193254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00629910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00454268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00131342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,694,415,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,670,130,482 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

