RAMP Price Hits $0.0529 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. RAMP has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $4,127.26 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

