Cosmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $230.33 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.59 or 0.00026209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $230.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 375,134,728 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.