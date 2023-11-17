OriginTrail Price Tops $0.26 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $104.71 million and $1.70 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,418,138 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Raki?, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

