Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TYL opened at $417.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 112.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

