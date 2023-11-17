John L. Ocampo Sells 205,480 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance
MTSI opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $85.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.
