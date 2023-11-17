Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVH. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $124,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

