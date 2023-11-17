Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FI. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.62.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $124.83 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,495,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,348,933. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 663,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 106,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

