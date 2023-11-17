The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of The GDL Fund stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The GDL Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The GDL Fund by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth $163,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

