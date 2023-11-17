Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $124.83 on Thursday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $97.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.