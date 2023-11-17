Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Major Shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc Sells 4,446,659 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ARHS stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 8.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 71.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Arhaus by 120.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 565,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

