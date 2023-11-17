JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.61 (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance
LON JGGI opened at GBX 490.16 ($6.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 471.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 467.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 972.00 and a beta of 0.67. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.06).
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
