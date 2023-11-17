Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 82.3% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 263.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

