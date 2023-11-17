Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3382 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Man Wah Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $12.78 on Friday. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.