Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3382 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Man Wah Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MAWHY opened at $12.78 on Friday. Man Wah has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.
Man Wah Company Profile
