SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -255.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 4.8 %

SLG opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

