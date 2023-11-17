Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.09.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.