BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.