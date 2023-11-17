BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

MUC stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

