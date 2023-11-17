BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MVT opened at $10.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.