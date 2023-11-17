BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY opened at $11.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

