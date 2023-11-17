BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BNY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

