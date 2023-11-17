United Maritime Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

United Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEA opened at 2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.46. United Maritime has a 52-week low of 2.01 and a 52-week high of 4.69.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.