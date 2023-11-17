BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $10.49 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.