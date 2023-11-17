Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCW) Expands By 7.3%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

