Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.53. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Malibu Boats

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.