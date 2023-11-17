Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after buying an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,914,000 after buying an additional 535,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 883.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.