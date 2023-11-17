Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yield10 Bioscience in a report issued on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

YTEN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3,882.82% and a negative return on equity of 888.81%.

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.