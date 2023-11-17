Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.21.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,739,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 73.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.