FY2027 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.21. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $589.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,918,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $378,900. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

