GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $14.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. GAP’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $382,237. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile



The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.



