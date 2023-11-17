Brokers Set Expectations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE LAAC opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. The firm has a market cap of $870.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

