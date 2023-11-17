Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.42.

TSE:PKI opened at C$43.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

