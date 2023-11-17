Brookline Capital Management Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will earn $6.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.76. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $59.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16,063.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.